The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,400 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00.

NYSE PG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 745,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

