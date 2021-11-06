The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $26,660.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $24,723.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total value of $23,951.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total value of $23,968.75.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $207.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

