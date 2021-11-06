The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $675.02 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

