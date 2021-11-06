The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

The Macerich stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.