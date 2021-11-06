The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.60. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $51,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

