The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.
Shares of HHC traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,688. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.
In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
About The Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.