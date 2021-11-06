The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $278.59

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.59 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 447,714 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The stock has a market cap of £488.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

