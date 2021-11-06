The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GT opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

