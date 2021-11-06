The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.52.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

