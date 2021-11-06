The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $65.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

