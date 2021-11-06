The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of The ExOne stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter worth $544,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 113,775.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.