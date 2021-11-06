The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DDRLF has been the topic of several other research reports. SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Shares of DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

