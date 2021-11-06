The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

