The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $47.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

CAKE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

