The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $52.50

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

