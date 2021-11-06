The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $206,558,421 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.