The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of The Boston Beer worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $502.71 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

