The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 202,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

