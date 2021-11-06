The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 8.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 34.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 49.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,721,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 518,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -487.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

