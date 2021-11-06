TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after buying an additional 109,244 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,603,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

