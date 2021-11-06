TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of TFI International worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

TFII stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

