Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $127.74 on Friday, reaching $1,367.57. 29,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $497.57 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,258.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,428.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

