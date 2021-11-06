Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $234,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.