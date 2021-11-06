Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

