TenX (PAY) Hits One Day Volume of $2.08 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

