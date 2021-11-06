Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.34.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $21.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

