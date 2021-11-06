Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.030 EPS.

Tenable stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

