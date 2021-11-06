Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Raised to GBX 340

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.75.

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

