Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

