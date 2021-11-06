Telsey Advisory Group Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,362,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 55.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,435,000 after buying an additional 565,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

