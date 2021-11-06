Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TLS opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 262,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $6,960,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

