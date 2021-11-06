Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TELNY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

