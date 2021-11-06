Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.50 ($4.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

