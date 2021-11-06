Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

