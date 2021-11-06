Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%.
Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 98,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,949. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57.
Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.