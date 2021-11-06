Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 98,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,949. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.