Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
TGP stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TGP shares. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
