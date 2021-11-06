Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

TGP stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGP shares. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

