Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $29.55 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 797.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Tecnoglass worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

