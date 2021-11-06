TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTGT. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechTarget by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

