TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

