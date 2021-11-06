Tarang Amin Sells 44,831 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

ELF opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.