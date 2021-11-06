Tapmydata Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00310867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

