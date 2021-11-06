Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $141.41, but opened at $127.98. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 6,389 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $32,679,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

