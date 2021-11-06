TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.92

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 252156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

