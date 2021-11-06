Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.22 billion-$30.22 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TAK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TAK stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

