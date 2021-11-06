Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $13,946.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00021264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00083647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00103228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.27 or 0.07303615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.18 or 0.99708218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

