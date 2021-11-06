Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,544 ($33.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,623.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.12. The stock has a market cap of £58.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,473.50 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

BATS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

