Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 0.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 price target on the stock.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.2172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.