Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 0.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.
