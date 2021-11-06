T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

