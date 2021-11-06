T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) vs. Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Head to Head Analysis

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

This table compares T-Mobile US and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 4.21% 6.20% 2.03% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

This table compares T-Mobile US and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $68.40 billion 2.24 $3.06 billion $3.68 33.33 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.53 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of T-Mobile US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for T-Mobile US and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 1 19 1 2.91 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus price target of $165.55, indicating a potential upside of 34.95%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Cellcom Israel on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.