Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

